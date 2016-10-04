UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 4 Metro Holdings
* Noted Bloomberg report this morning entitled - "activist investor Quarz urges Singapore's Metro to return cash" - citing a letter from Quarz Capital Management
* Save as aforesaid, not aware of circumstances or developments that might give rise to unusual price and volume movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources