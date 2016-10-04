Oct 4 HarbourVest Structured SolutionsIII:

* Offer update

* Despite board of SVG Capital that it would be in a position to update investors as to its talks with other parties, no announcement made

* HarbourVest urges shareholders to accept offer, which has a deadline of 1.00 pm on Thursday Oct. 6 2016

* HarbourVest's full and final cash offer of 650 pence per share provides shareholders with clarity and certainty