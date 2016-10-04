BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 4 HarbourVest Structured SolutionsIII:
* Offer update
* Despite board of SVG Capital that it would be in a position to update investors as to its talks with other parties, no announcement made
* HarbourVest urges shareholders to accept offer, which has a deadline of 1.00 pm on Thursday Oct. 6 2016
* HarbourVest's full and final cash offer of 650 pence per share provides shareholders with clarity and certainty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)