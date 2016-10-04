Oct 4 Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd

* Entered into placing agreement with placing agent,China Everbright Securities (Hk) Limited

* To subscribe for up to 840 million placing shares at placing price of HK$0.1 per placing share

* Net proceeds after deduction of placing commission and other related expenses, are estimated to be about HK$82.3 million