Oct 4 Cargill Inc
* Qtrly net earnings on a U.S. GAAP basis were $852 million,
up 66 percent from $512 million a year ago
* Animal nutrition & protein segment was largest contributor
to adjusted operating earnings in Q1, with results up sharply
from prior year
* Q1 origination & processing earnings rose moderately from
last year's Q1
* Improved earnings in starches and sweeteners, and edible
oils lifted segment earnings in food ingredients & applications
for quarter
* Sale will allow capital to buy and feed cattle to be
redeployed in other parts of business
* Adjusted operating earnings rose 35 percent to $827
million in Q1, compared with $611 million in year-ago period
* Qtrly revenues were $27.1 billion, essentially even with
last year's $27.5 billion.
* Qtrly origination & processing earnings rose moderately
from last year's Q1
* Cargill is selling two cattle yards in Texas Panhandle to
Amarillo-based Friona Industries
* Industrial & financial services was profitable for quarter
