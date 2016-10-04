Oct 4 Uniwheels AG :

* A majority shareholder, Uniwheels Holding (Malta) Ltd., reviews strategic options regarding its controlling stake, 61.29 pct in Uniwheels AG

* The process is at an initial stage and Uniwheels Holding does not exclude any scenario available, including a potential partial or full reduction of the controlling stake

* UNIWHEELS Holding has engaged an investment bank and legal advisors in the process