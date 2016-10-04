UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 4 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
* Wabtec and Faiveley Transport receive clearance from European Commission for proposed combination
* Says approval is conditional upon a commitment to divest Faiveley Transport Gennevilliers
* Says acquisition of Faiveley family stake by Wabtec is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016
* Approval is conditional upon a commitment to divest Faiveley Transport Gennevilliers sintered brake material activity of faiveley transport
* Says both companies continue to cooperate with U.S. Department of Justice to reach approval for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: