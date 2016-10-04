Oct 4 Taste Holdings Ltd

* Sees headline loss per share for the 6 months ended 31 august of 8.5 cents-9.5 cents versus loss of 10.5 cents year ago

* Sees core headline loss per share of 5.8 cents to 6.6 cents for the 6 months ended 31 august versus profit of 0.1 cents year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: