BRIEF-SHOES.COM says will be shutting down operations
* says working with its secured lenders to determine process to liquidate assets
Oct 4 Schnigge Wertpapierhandelsbank SE :
* BaFin withdraws application for insolvency of Schnigge Wertpapierhandelsbank SE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Pharol SGPS SA, the largest shareholder of Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, said on Friday it does not back any alternate reorganization plan for the company in bankruptcy protection, including a proposal made by Elliott Management.
LONDON, Jan 27 The number of people declared insolvent in England and Wales rose last year for the first time since 2010, after hitting a post-financial crisis low in 2015, official figures showed on Friday, raising concern about households' financial health.