Oct 4 Wharf Holdings Ltd

* Deal for consideration of HK$9.5 billion

* Buyer is Green Energy Cayman Corp

* Unit entered into agreement with buyer to dispose of entire equity interests in Wharf T&T

* Attributable gain arising from disposal accrued to Wheelock and Wharf is estimated to be HK$4.5 billion and HK$7.4 billion respectively