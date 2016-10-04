Oct 4 BP Plc :

* BP and Area 4 partners sign LNG sale and purchase agreement for offshore Mozambique

* Agreement covers purchase of LNG for over 20 years

* Agreement, which has been approved by the Government of Mozambique, is conditional on the fid being taken for the project,

* FID for project is currently expected by the end of 2016

* BP will use lng from contract to help meet its global supply commitments.

* Coral south floating lng facility is expected to have a capacity above 3.3 million tonnes per annum.

* Commercial details of the agreement were not disclosed