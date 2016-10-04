Oct 4 Security National Financial Corp
* On september 30, co through its unit executed settlement
agreement with U.S. DOJ and United States attorney's office
* Settlement in no way affects Security Mortgage's ability
to originate FHA-insured mortgage loans in future - SEC filing
* Settlement in connection with origination and underwriting
by Security Mortgage of certain FHA insured loans
* Co is required to pay $4.3 million to U.S. Department of
Justice within 10 days from effective date
* Security Mortgage continues to be able to participate
fully in all Federal Housing Administration (FHA) programs
