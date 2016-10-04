Oct 4 SVG Capital Plc :

* Proposed sale of 50 pct of investment portfolio and wind down of company

* Board of SVG Capital proposes to wind down company to maximise cash returns to shareholders

* Agrees in principle key commercial terms of proposed sale of 50 pct of investment portfolio to Pomona Capital and Pantheon Ventures for 379 mln stg

* This compares to an asset value of 401 mln stg as at July 31 2016

* Deal value represents an aggregate 7.8 pct discount (on a constant currency basis) to July 31 value of these assets

* Proposed asset sale to Pomona Capital And Pantheon Ventures is supported by all members of board - SVG chairman

* Expects to launch a further 300 mln stg tender offer at prevailing net asset value early in 2017

* Plans a 450 mln stg tender offer before year end at 700 pence per share

* Board continues to recommend that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer