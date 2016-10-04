Oct 4 Wesco Aircraft Holdings
* Co and its units entered into fourth amendment to credit
agreement, to credit agreement dated as of december 7, 2012
* Amendment modifies existing senior secured term loan a
facility with a new one in an principal amount of $400
million-SEC filing
* Revolving credit facility and term loan a facility will
mature on October 4, 2021, subject to certain exceptions - sec
filing
* Amendment modifies credit agreement to replace existing
revolving credit facility with a new one for principal amount of
$180 million
