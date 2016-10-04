Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 4 Avanquest SA :
* FY current operating loss (published) 16.1 million euros ($18.0 million) versus loss of 11.4 million euros year ago
* FY net loss (published) 28.6 million euros versus profit of 1.5 million euros year ago
* Sets target of profitability growth with positive adjusted EBITDA in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)