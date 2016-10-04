Oct 4 Nikkei:

* Japan's Honda Motor and Yamaha Motor to partner in motorcycle production and development - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor will shift production of 50cc scooters for the home market from taiwan to Honda's Kumamoto factory in southern Japan - Nikkei

* Honda Motor likely will start supplying the scooters to yamaha motor on an original equipment manufacturer basis around 2018 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2dHhmOi)