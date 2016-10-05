Oct 5 Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc
* Announces acquisition of a strategic stake in Blue Label
Telecoms
* Aggregate subscription consideration payable by Net1 is
2.0 billion rand or about $144.0 million
* Entered into a share subscription agreement with Blue
Label Telecoms to subscribe about 117.9 million shares
* Following implementation of subscription, Net1 will own
about 15 pct of issued ordinary shares in Blue Label
* To settle subscription through cash resources, debt
instruments, an equity issuance of 5 million shares of common
stock
* Following implementation of subscription Net1 will be
entitled to nominate a director to Blue Label's board
