UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Topps Tiles Plc
* Revenues for 52 week period are expected to be in region of £215 million
* Like-For-Like revenues are expected to show an increase of c.4.2 pct on prior year versus a rise of 5.4 pct in 2015
* Adjusted pre-tax profits for year ending 1 october 2016 are expected to be within range of current market estimates
* Estimate previously announced strategic decision to exit low margin wood flooring during quarter cut Q4 like-for-like sales by c.1.5 pct
* "This impact will reduce over Q1 FY2017 as sales from our new range of larger format tiles build."
* Like-For-Like revenues in 13 weeks ended 1 October 2016 were ahead by 1.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources