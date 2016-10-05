Oct 5 Topps Tiles Plc

* Revenues for 52 week period are expected to be in region of £215 million

* Like-For-Like revenues are expected to show an increase of c.4.2 pct on prior year versus a rise of 5.4 pct in 2015

* Adjusted pre-tax profits for year ending 1 october 2016 are expected to be within range of current market estimates

* Estimate previously announced strategic decision to exit low margin wood flooring during quarter cut Q4 like-for-like sales by c.1.5 pct

* "This impact will reduce over Q1 FY2017 as sales from our new range of larger format tiles build."

* Like-For-Like revenues in 13 weeks ended 1 October 2016 were ahead by 1.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: