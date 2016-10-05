UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Freedom Foods Group Ltd :
* Under proposed arrangement, a new company, australia's own dairy company china will be established
* Intended that ao china would potentially seek a listing on an international stock exchange in medium term
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with our guangzhou based partner, shenzhen jialile food co. Ltd
* Freedom foods will subscribe for an initial 10% investment in AO China for a consideration of rmb 22 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources