* Reference is made to Bloomberg article entitled "Billionaire Riady Family said to seek United Engineers stake"

* Clarifies that although co has been approached regarding purchase of UEL shares, there are no ongoing discussions for purchase of UEL shares

* Clarifies that there is no assurance that any agreement for purchase of shares of UEL by the co will be reached