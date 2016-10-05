BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 5 Weyerhaeuser Co :
* Expects to use a substantial portion of after-tax proceeds from transaction for repayment of debt
* Agreement to sell north pacific paper company , co's printing papers business, to one Rock Capital Partners, LLC
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Deal includes printing papers mill located in longview, wash. Co has operated business through JV with Nippon Paper Industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: