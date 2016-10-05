Oct 5 Weyerhaeuser Co :

* Expects to use a substantial portion of after-tax proceeds from transaction for repayment of debt

* Agreement to sell north pacific paper company , co's printing papers business, to one Rock Capital Partners, LLC

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Deal includes printing papers mill located in longview, wash. Co has operated business through JV with Nippon Paper Industries