UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Zf Friedrichshafen AG
* Says ZF holds in total 9,582,715 shares, corresponding to 21.67 percent of total number of shares and votes in Haldex.
* ZF will not complete the offer to shareholders of Haldex
* Says offer has been accepted by shareholders representing 4,238,980 shares, corresponding to 9.59 percent of total number of shares and votes in Haldex
* Says shares tendered in offer will automatically be returned to their respective owners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources