BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 5 HarbourVest Structured SolutionsIII:
* Response to SVG capital proposals
* SVG Capital proposals are uncertain, highly conditional, complex, prolonged and subject to significant market and execution risk
* Also offers shareholders a single 'clean break', with HarbourVest absorbing risks and uncertainties attendant in winding down SVG Capital
* Urge shareholders to accept our offer without delay
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
