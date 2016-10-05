Oct 5 Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says New Pixel Phones by Google feature Fingerprint Cards' touch sensor FPC1025

* Says already received as well as expected FPC revenues in 2016 that relate to sales of FPC1025 for this smartphone model are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of 7200 MSEK - 8300 MSEK for 2016