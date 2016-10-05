Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 5 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Says New Pixel Phones by Google feature Fingerprint Cards' touch sensor FPC1025
* Says already received as well as expected FPC revenues in 2016 that relate to sales of FPC1025 for this smartphone model are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of 7200 MSEK - 8300 MSEK for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)