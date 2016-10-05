UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Time Out Group Plc
* Has signed a lease for a new time out market in iconic São Bento train station in Porto, Portugal
* Opening of new Porto location, which is anticipated during second half of 2017, is part of a broader strategy outlined at time of company's IPO
* This will be second time out market, following success of group's flagship market in Lisbon which opened in may 2014
* Plans are in advanced discussions for London, and are progressing well in New York and Miami Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources