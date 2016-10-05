Oct 5 Jasmine Telecom Systems PCL

* Offer price for the ordinary shares is 1.50 baht per share

* Co has received the tender offer from Pete Bodharamik, as the offeror

* Offeror is offering to purchase 706.5 million shares equivalent to 100% of co's total issued and paid up shares and total voting rights

* Tender offer period:From 06-Oct-2016 to 10-Nov-2016