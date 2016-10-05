Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 5 Mobimedia Solution SA :
* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with P2P Cash Technology Inc (P2P) for cooperation in integration of platform "Terminal Connected Platform" operated by the company and P2P's "Smart Token Platform" solution
* Co and P2P plan to create common solution comprising point-of-sale (POS) and allowing mobile payments and cash transfer
* Says the method of allocation of revenue from the cooperation between the company and P2P will be established in final agreement
* Says LoI does not have a binding character Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)