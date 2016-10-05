Oct 5 HollyFrontier Corp

* On October 3, HollyFrontier, HFWCR, HEP Operating, and HEP entered into a LLC interest purchase agreement - SEC filing

* HollyFrontier Corp says cash consideration paid by HEP operating for the interests was approximately $278 million

* Consideration was funded with about $100 million in proceeds from previously disclosed private placement of HEP common units