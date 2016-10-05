BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 5 HollyFrontier Corp
* On October 3, HollyFrontier, HFWCR, HEP Operating, and HEP entered into a LLC interest purchase agreement - SEC filing
* HollyFrontier Corp says cash consideration paid by HEP operating for the interests was approximately $278 million
* Consideration was funded with about $100 million in proceeds from previously disclosed private placement of HEP common units Source text: [bit.ly/2dQUdgz] Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru