BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 5 Bank of East Asia Holdings Limited :
* Bank, NWS Holdings and East Asia Secretaries entered into a share purchase agreement with Trivium for sale of all issued shares of Tricor
* Deal for a cash consideration of HK$6,469.7 million
* Expected that proceeds from disposal will be used as general working capital of bank and for its future business development
* Bank is expected to book a profit in amount of about HK$3.100 billion in respect of disposal
* Immediately after closing, bank will cease to hold any equity interest in Tricor and Tricor will cease to be a subsidiary of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)