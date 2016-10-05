BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Oct 5 NWAI Dom Maklerski SA :
* After revision of its business model ceases provision of portfolio management and investment advisory services to clients
* Says, after revision of business model, plans to focus on provision of comprehensive services to the companies issuing securities, which is reflected in the extension of its brokerage business by storing or recording of financial instruments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen