BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Oct 5 Zeder Investments Ltd:
* JSE: ZED - condensed unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31 2016
* HY revenue 4.9 million rand versus 4.8 million rand year ago
* HY headline earnings increased by 134% to 14.3 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen