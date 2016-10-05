Oct 5 Eli Lilly And Co

* Elanco Animal Health enters agreement to Acquire Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. feline, canine and rabies vaccines portfolio

* Deal for $885 million

* Lilly expects acquisition to be accretive to GAAP earnings in 2019 and to non-GAAP earnings in 2018

* Acquisition is anticipated to close by early 2017, subject to approval by Federal Trade Commission

* Also included in agreement are several pipeline assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: