Oct 5 Perak Transit Bhd

* Announcement refers to article titled 'Perak Transit To Make Ace Debut' published by the Edge Malaysia (weekly issue) dated 3 oct 2016

* Clarify that co received financing facilities from Bank Muamalat Malaysia of up to 10 million rgt instead of 10 billion rgt as stated in article