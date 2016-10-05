WRAPUP 7-U.S. tempers part of Trump travel ban amid big protests, criticism
* Washington, New York, Los Angeles among cities with protests
Oct 5 China National Culture Group Ltd
* Group is expected to record a net loss for six months ended 30 september 2016
* Net loss was mainly attributable to significant decline in net unrealised gains on financial assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Washington, New York, Los Angeles among cities with protests
NEW YORK, Jan 29 The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday said all Delta Air Lines Inc's domestic flights were grounded until 0100 GMT after a request from the company due to an "automation issue."
* Expects to record an operating loss for 6 months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: