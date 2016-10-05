Oct 5 Zemaitijos Pienas AB :

* Receives a plaint, submitted to district court of Teliai District by Association of Investors and Vytautas Plunksnys

* Plaint concerns decision of board to delist shares from trading on a regulated market Nasdaq Vilnius, AB

* Court has ordered provisional measures and prohibited execution of decisions