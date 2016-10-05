BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Oct 5 Ireit Global :
* Entered into a share purchase agreement with Tikehau Investment Management Asia
* Itzhak Sella would be required to tender resignation upon signing of SPA
* Refers to its announcement dated 25 may 2016 titled "Non-binding offer to acquire 80.0% of shares of manager of ireit global" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen