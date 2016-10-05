Oct 5 Jenoptik AG :

* Jenoptik to supply equipment with a value of 22 million euros to Poland for military land vehicles

* Complete order amounts to 22 million euros ($24.66 million)and will be handled together with Polish subsuppliers

* Delivery will be made between 2017 and 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2dthi65

