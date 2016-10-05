Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 5 Jenoptik AG :
* Jenoptik to supply equipment with a value of 22 million euros to Poland for military land vehicles
* Complete order amounts to 22 million euros ($24.66 million)and will be handled together with Polish subsuppliers
* Delivery will be made between 2017 and 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2dthi65
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)