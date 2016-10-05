Oct 5 uhr.de AG :

* As part of conversion window from Sept. 16 - Sept. 30, 2016 a total of 175 of convertible bond 2015/2020 with nominal value of 1,000.00 euros each were converted

* As a result, share capital of company increased to 987,500.00 euros ($1.11 million)

* Announcement of the conversion of convertible bonds

Conversion price amounted to eur 2.00 per share