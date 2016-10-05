MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 30
DUBAI, Jan 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 5 Europacorp SA :
* Receives $30 million follow-on investment from Vine Alternative Investments Source text: bit.ly/2dStDQg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 29 The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday said all Delta Air Lines Inc's domestic flights were grounded until 0100 GMT after a request from the company due to an "automation issue."
* Expects to record an operating loss for 6 months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: