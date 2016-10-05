Oct 5 U.S. SEC
* Credit Suisse paying $90 million penalty for
misrepresenting performance metric
* Credit Suisse to admit wrongdoing to settle charges that
it misrepresented how it determined key performance metric of
wealth management business
* SEC investigation found that Credit Suisse veered from its
publicly disclosed methodology for determining net new assets
* Former Credit Suisse executive agreed to settle charges
that he was a cause of Credit Suisse's violations
* Rolf Bögli, who served as COO of the firm's private
banking division, pressured employees to classify certain high
net worth client assets as NNA despite concerns raised by
employees
