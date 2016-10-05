Oct 6 Mercer Group Limited

* Updates on Silo incident at Edendale site

* On 16 September a raw milk Silo collapsed at Fonterra's Edendale site in Southland

* MGL is working with Fonterra and other parties to determine cause

* Investigations into cause of collapse are continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )