BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
Oct 5 Vitol SA :
** Vitol S.A. signs $8 bln syndicated revolving credit facilities
** BNP Paribas, Commerzbank AG, London branch, MUFG, Royal Bank of Scotland and Unicredit acted as active bookrunners
** The transaction launched on Aug. 22 2016, supported by a total of 55 banks
Further company coverage:
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen