Oct 5 Fastator AB (publ) :

* Has sold all its shares in Konland AB for a purchase price of 33.0 million Swedish crowns ($3.84 million), paid in cash

* Buyer of Fastator's stake of 49 pct in Konland AB is Landera AB Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6016 Swedish crowns)