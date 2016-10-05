Oct 5 Sfinks Polska SA :

* Terminates negotiations to buy brands "Meta Seta Galareta", "Meta Disco" and "Funky Jim" from Cafe Contact Sp. z o.o. and Inwento Sp. z o.o.

* About signing of letter of intent with Cafe Contact and Inwento to buy brands informed in May