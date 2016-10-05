Oct 5 Probiodrug AG :

* Intends to issue up to 744,248 new shares

* To increase share capital of company by 744,248 euros, from 7,442,487 euros($8.33 million)to 8,186,735 euros, against cash contribution

* Probiodrug launches capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering

* New shares represent up to approximately 10% of company's issued share capital

* Offering will take place by means of an accelerated bookbuilding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)