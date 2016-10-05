Oct 5 Probiodrug AG :
* Intends to issue up to 744,248 new shares
* To increase share capital of company by 744,248 euros,
from 7,442,487 euros($8.33 million)to 8,186,735 euros, against
cash contribution
* Probiodrug launches capital increase by means of an
accelerated bookbuild offering
* New shares represent up to approximately 10% of company's
issued share capital
* Offering will take place by means of an accelerated
bookbuilding
($1 = 0.8932 euros)
