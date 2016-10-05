Oct 5 Raiffeisen Bank International :

* Expects the RBI free float percentage to be between 34.6 and 35.7 per cent

* Management of Raiffeisen Zentralbank and Raiffeisen Bank International have passed resolution to merge RZB and RBI

* RZB would be merged into RBI, merged company will continue to be listed on the stock exchange