Oct 5 TCP International Holdings Ltd
* Audit committee concluded co's historical financial
statements omitted compensation cost received by employees
directly from ellis yan
* Actions of chairman and vice-chairman, in failing to
adhere to co's policies were inconsistent
* Says audit committee is evaluating remedial actions to
address this material weakness
* Says company announced increase and extension of its
credit agreement with pnc bank
* Tcp announces completion of audit committee investigation,
extension of nyse deadline and amendment of credit agreement
* Committee concluded financial statements omitted related
party disclosures related to deals with entities owned or
influenced by solomon yan
