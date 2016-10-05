BRIEF-360 Capital Group expects operating profit for HY ending Dec 31 2016 to be about $9.7 mln
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
Oct 5 (Reuters) -
* NYSE probes market maker IMC Financial- WSJ, citing sources
* Focus of the NYSE investigation is what happened to shares of Versum Materials Inc- WSJ, citing sources Source (on.wsj.com/2dsZr2n)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen
* Says the co plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds in March, for 20 billion yen