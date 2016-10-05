Oct 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake energy corp says provided an update on
significant improvements in its capital structure following
recent transactions
* As a result of exchange transactions, common shares
currently outstanding are about 886 million, before giving
effect to future dilution
* With cash proceeds from convertible note offering, taken
measures to provide excess liquidity to address remaining
maturities of debt through 2018
* Company closed a private placement of $1.25 billion of
unsecured convertible senior notes
* Company's cash on hand as of september 30, and pro forma
for convertible debt issuance, was approximately $1.0 billion
* Closed privately negotiated purchase and exchange
agreements under which co exchanged about 110.3 million shares
of common stock
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: