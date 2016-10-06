BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WellCare Health Plans Inc
* WellCare to acquire Care1st Health Plan Arizona
* WellCare will acquire Care1st Arizona from Care1st Health Plan for approximately $157.5 million
* Transaction is expected to be funded with available cash on hand and to close by Q1 of 2017
* Transaction is also expected to be accretive to earnings per diluted share in first year following close of acquisition
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.