BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 5 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd
* In case of termination of the merger agreement with Sompo, Endurance will pay Sompo a cash termination fee of $204.9 million
* In case of termination of merger agreement with Sompo, Endurance will also pay Sompo expenses relating to merger up to cap of $15.8 million
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
